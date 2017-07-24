If your kids watch YouTube videos, you’ll want to see our special report “The Warning Hashtag”

WARNING: This story contains content that may be inappropriate for children.

If you have a child who watches a lot of YouTube videos, you’re not alone.

They’re a big form of entertainment for kids and teens and now-a-days. But, when your child searches innocently for their favorite characters, they could find something disturbing.

We’re taking action to make parents aware of the problem, with an investigation into #Elsagate.

The hashtag is being used on Reddit, Twitter and in other corners of the internet, to call attention to what many consider a scandal. The outrage stems from the existence of videos on YouTube depicting popular childrens’ characters like Elsa from Frozen, or Spiderman, in sexualized, crude or violent scenarios.

How easy are these clips to find and why does YouTube allow them?

Also, why would anyone create this kind of stuff?

