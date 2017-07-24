× Huntsville Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees through July 28

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is extending its Fee-Waive adoption event through Friday, July 28.

The shelter is full with dogs and cats of all ages, with no room to spare.

“We’re just what I call wall to wall with pets, so we need the community’s help. If they’ve been thinking about adopting now’s the opportunity,” said Karen Buchan, the Animal Care Supervisor at Huntsville Animal Services.

The special includes vaccinations ,microchip, a license, and spay or neuter. Restrictions may apply to selected pets.

Huntsville Animal Services is located on Triana Blvd. and is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

For more information on how you can foster or adopt an animal, you can visit the Huntsville Animal services website here.

You can also go to the shelter and visit the animals Monday through Saturday’s, or call 256-883-8782.