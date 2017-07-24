HudsonAlpha opens Hope Grows Garden for breast and ovarian cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - HudsonAlpha held a grand opening today for the Hope Grows Garden for breast and ovarian cancer located at McMillan Park, to recognize it’s commitment to fighting the diseases.

Names are written throughout the hope grows garden, remembering those who have fought the battle with breast and ovarian cancer. “It’s really a place to reflect, remember and celebrate individuals that currently battle with breast and ovarian cancer or have battled cancer or those here and around the world that are doing research," says Neil Lamb, Vice President of Education Outreach at HudsonAlpha.

Among those names Dr. Kimberly Strong. “Dr. Kim Strong was a faculty member here who valiantly lost her battle with cancer,” says Lamb. “She was the face of many of the community outreach initiatives around breast cancer.”

According to those who knew her best, she will be known for far more that the cancer that took her life. “the amazing thing that made her special was her positive outlook on life. She always had this great big smile on her face," says her friend, Pam Alexander.

This hope garden represents the hope they have in HudsonAlpha’s research for finding a cure.

For Pam Alexander: “It represents the strength in women, like Kim who was an inspiration to all battling these diseases. Her spirit was beautiful and will never be forgotten.”

Markers are still available for purchase, if you have a loved one you would like to memorialize.

For more information on how to get one, go to HudsonAlpha's website: hudsonalpha.org/hope-grows-garden-pavers