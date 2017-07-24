× HEMSI responds to more heat-related emergency calls in recent weeks

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Following a week of hot days and heat advisories, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. is staying busy.

“Especially this last week/week and a half it has been extremely busy,” said Don Webster with HEMSI. “We’ve seen a large increase in our heat-related emergencies.”

That increase is more than usual for this time of year.

“Generally, we’ve been averaging 3 to 5 heat-related emergencies a day,” Webster said.

Webster said this summer, heat-related emergency calls are up compared to previous years. However, there are ways you can beat the heat.

“The common sense factor is prepare yourself, make sure you’ve got plenty of time, set your schedules, look out after your neighbors and just watch out for other people just in general…and don’t forget the little pets,” Webster said.

Webster said the heat-related emergency calls range from exercising outside to doing simple yard work during the hottest parts of the day.

Doctors with Huntsville Hospital recommend drinking water in addition to electrolyte drinks and wearing loose, light colored clothing to stay cool.