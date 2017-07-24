× HAPPENING TODAY: Zaxby’s opens new restaurant in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. – We can already smell the delicious chicken! Hartselle residents are getting a new dining option today. Zaxby’s is set to open their latest chain restaurant in Hartselle on July 24.

The new location on Hwy 31 will open this morning at 10:30.

The first 100 guests will receive a Zaxby’s Deck of Dealz, good for a free deal every week for a year! The deals includes menu favorites like a free meal deal, a free milkshake, zappetizers, and more!

