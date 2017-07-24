× Friends helping to support their buddy who is blind and recovering from amputations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A hospitalized man with severe physical disabilities is determined to beat the odds against him. With the help of friends, he is coming home to a safe place to heal.

Life is a little different for a person who is blind, but what’s clear for a certain Huntsville man is he’s surrounded by good friends who appreciate him.

“He’ll donate his time and his services,” Drew McKay said about his buddy who he wants to keep anonymous.

McKay and Max Wright are laboring for love while their friend recovers from a serious illness.

“To prepare it for the arrival of our friend who’s been in the hospital for over four months now,” Wright said about the men’s mission.

Wright and McKay’s buddy is blind, and because of an infection, doctors amputated his hands and legs below the knee. It’s a devastating reality for an avid guitar player.

“He does not have his hands to be able to play guitar, and he’s trying to understand how his life is going to be when his life has been nothing but music,” McKay said.

But, Wright and McKay are building hope for the patient. Thanks to donations and generosity from Tate Services, 84 Lumber, CASA, Habitat for Humanity and the City of Huntsville renovations to the patient’s bedroom and bathroom are underway.

“Everything has to be widened to make it wheelchair accessible,” Wright explained. “All of the plumbing has to be moved around so that he can very easily move his wheelchair through the bathroom.”

While crews are working, friends hope the community might support them financially through a Go Fund Me account. Wright and McKay are paying the fees for the Go Fund Me so that every dollar goes to the home renovation. If you would like to help, visit www.gofundme.com/hai2017.

“Every dollar that goes into that will go directly to the family,” Wright said.