Driver caught in the middle of cross county chase speaks out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - WHNT Has obtained the crash report from the high speed chase, turned officer involved shooting on Bob Wallace Avenue.

In the report, officers detail Gabriel Barnes was driving an estimated 100 miles per hour, leading police on a multi county chase, eventually striking a vehicle, and crashing the stolen mustang he was driving.

Hannah Williams was "coming in to Huntsville to see a friend." And drop her 9-year-old niece off at home, who was sitting in the passenger seat of Williams` Nissan.

But a peaceful ride went 0 to 60 in just seconds. "It happened so fast," says Williams. "As I was getting off on Bob Wallace, off there was police sitting on the side just a couple of them. That`s when I saw the car speeding."

And police lights in her rear view mirror. "They were like right behind him," says Williams.

Williams tried to shift into another lane- but at an estimated 100 miles per hour, Gabriel Barnes caught up to her before she could react.

"He clipped me. He hit my light and kind of pushed me over in to the next lane a little bit."

Hitting the passenger`s side, right where her niece sat. "I was checking on my niece just to make sure she was OK," says Williams. "As long as we were OK that was all that mattered."

Williams says while she was checking on her niece, "She was just scared because we didn't see it coming," Is when shots were fired.

Something Williams` is thankful she didn't witness. She says they're lucky. "We are. It could have been worse," says Williams. "I`m just glad that it wasn't."