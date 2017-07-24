Decatur Hotel Murder Suspect Will Be Extradited back from Georgia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. – 22-year-old Tiara Cole was found shot to death inside the Quality Inn Hotel in Decatur. The Morgan County Coroner's Office said Cole died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police believe Carey Davis Junior killed her.

Davis is currently being held at The Gwinnett County Jail pending extradition. "Which is really just a court hearing where he stands before the judge there locally in Georgia. He will hear the evidence and reason why we want to extradite him," Lt. Proncey Robertson explained.

Lt. Robertson said the judge will then determine what they will do with Davis' local charges. "In comparison with our charges here in Decatur. Once a judge makes a decision on that, they will set up the process or time line to extradite him back here," Lt. Robertson said.

He said this case is a prime example on how law enforcement agencies across the country work together. Meanwhile, Lt. Robertson said the investigation in Decatur is far from over. Right now there are many unanswered questions. Like the motive behind the shooting.

"I know the public from time to time wants more, wants a lot of those details. We are trying to make sure you have the facts and understand there`s no other danger to the public. We have to be careful to make sure we are building a proper case, so that defendant gets a fair trail," Lt. Robertson said.