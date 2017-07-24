Army Bass Anglers combine love of fishing with support for Gold Star kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. -- The children of Gold Star families, families who have lost their loved ones in combat, are often left behind in more ways than one. The Army Bass Anglers and A Soldier's Child are two organizations who have paired up to change that.

The mission statement of the Army Bass Anglers is Support. Defend. Fish. The group supports military centered non-profits, members are all current or retired servicemen, and they love to fish. But, members will tell you it's about so much more.

"It's a chance to do adult mentorship with kids who've paid the ultimate sacrifice by losing a parent, while their parent is serving in combat," said U.S Army Maj. Shawn Dalrymple, of Huntsville.

Maj. Dalrymple is a national pro staff angler for the Army Bass Anglers. They currently have a show on the World Fishing Network called Force on Force, which teams up the anglers and Gold Star children in a tournament.

"We compete against each other for branch pride. For the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. At the same time the kids fish right alongside us, and their fish count just as much as we do," Maj. Dalrymple explained.

He has developed an especially close relationship with his protege Tristan Schornak. Tristan lost his father in Iraq to an IED when he was two and half years old, and never really had the chance to learn how to fish.

"It's just huge to see how much that experience of him spending time with me fishing on the water has really changed his life out there," said Maj. Dalrymple.

A father himself to two boys, Dalrymple has spent 15 years on active duty.

"You wonder about if you weren't home for your own kids, how that would be for them? So when you have the opportunity to mentor kids who don't have a father figure in their life, you take every opportunity there is," he said.

A lot of soldiers don't make it back. They pay the ultimate sacrifice. Maj. Dalrymple said it then falls on everyone else to step up.

"We have a great responsibility as a nation to go out there and be that father, or in some case some of the mothers who didn't come back, because these kids don't need to be forgotten. They've paid the sacrifice just as much as anybody else," he explained.

The Army Bass Anglers work closely with A Soldier's Child foundation, "It's a national organization that has headquarters out in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. So a lot of their camps are here local in the Southern Tennessee, North Alabama area," said Maj. Dalrymple.

He said the work the foundation does can truly change a child's life. "It's a great opportunity for them to be able to go to camps, fishing hunting trips, but also birthday and scholarships out there," he said.

Retired Sergeant Major William Tager retired to Arab, Alabama after his years in the military, and now is on the national pro staff for the Army Bass Anglers. He said kids are one of the greatest resources, and he wants to invest in their futures.

"I was blessed with the property I got. I got an acre and a half, and I decided I was going to share it with the community kids," he said.

Tager hosts an Army Bass Anglers kids fishing derby on his land every year. "What it does, it brings the families together because they do have to have their parent with them. So that now they can spend time with each other, and we're trying to reach out to these kids," he explained.

He wants to give the kids a place to come, and know there are people there to support them.

Tager and Dalrymple's teams competed against each other on the current season of Force on Force, season 6. The semi-finals episode featuring the teams airs July 24.