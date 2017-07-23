The Catalyst Center is here to help you make your business a success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Money. For small business owners, making it, is often a top priority, but what about managing it?

For those looking to get savvy about taking their project to the next level we got some advice from a local non-profit that is working to help entrepreneurs.

When you're first starting a business, getting your financial house in order can be a real challenge.

The Catalyst Center for Business & Entrepreneurship serves as a driver for economic growth and job creation in Huntsville and surrounding areas by providing support for entrepreneurs and business owners in every stage of growth.

Through quality business education, personalized one-on-one coaching, and networking opportunities that build valuable business relationships, we enable entrepreneurs to get started and provide established businesses the tools they need to successfully navigate their business journey.

Having a successful business means understanding the financial side of your business, regardless of whether you are just starting or have been in business for years. You need to know what financial statements to look at, how often to look at them, and what the heck the numbers are saying.

In Finance U, you will be able to read and understand what your financial statements say about the health of your business, how to prepare for future loan needs, how your credit can affect you, the importance of record keeping, and much more.

Finance U will equip you with the financial management skills needed to understand the profitability of your business. This series is designed for the business owner and anyone who is working to make a business successful.

For more information, get in touch with the Catalyst Center for Business & Entrepreneurship by visiting their offices on Sparkman Drive, calling them at (256)428-8190, or email them at info@catalystcenter.org.