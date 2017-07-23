Storm chances return this week

An expansive area of high pressure has been keeping us mainly dry, hot, and very humid recently. That high pressure will finally start to break down and shift back towards the west this week. As it does, more disturbances will be able to dive south enough to impact North Alabama. We’re expecting a few rounds of scattered showers and storms over the next week as this more unsettled weather pattern sets up.

This shift begins as early as Sunday. For Sunday afternoon storms will remain isolated. Where storms do develop they could be strong with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and wind gusts up to 40 mph. Keep Live Alert 19 with you today so you can receive alerts when storms are approaching. You can also use our interactive radar to track storms.

Where we see storms the rain might help to cool us down a few degrees, but the thick humidity will still be there. That’s why a heat advisory will remain in effect Sunday.