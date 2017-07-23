Patchy dense fog possible overnight, Monday morning

Drivers should use caution traveling overnight and early Monday morning due to the possibility of patchy dense fog.

Fog will be most likely in areas that got rain Sunday afternoon and evening.

Slow-moving storms produced between one and two inches of rain in parts of DeKalb County, so the fog may be especially thick in northeast Alabama early Monday morning.

Expect the visibility to drop below one mile for a few hours in the worst spots.

Fog will also be possible near lakes and rivers.

Plan to budget in extra travel time on your Monday morning commute. Never drive with your high beam lights on in foggy areas – this only makes it harder to see.

The fog will clear shortly after the sun comes up, giving way to a mix of clouds and sunshine.

More scattered storms are likely during the day Monday, giving some neighborhoods a good soaking for the second day in a row.

Click here to read the forecast discussion.