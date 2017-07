× Madison County man arrested for sex abuse of a child

MADISON, Ala. – A man has been booked into the Madison County Detention Center on multiple child sex-related charges.

Jail records Randy Kellen Cody, 32, was booked into the jail Saturday night.

Cody faces three charges total: Sexual Abuse of a Child Less Than 12 Years Old, and two counts of First Degree Sodomy. Bond for the three charges totals $150,000.