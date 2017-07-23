Heat advisory issued for Sunday afternoon

The National Weather Service will continue the ongoing heat advisory through 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

A heat advisory is issued when heat index values (what it actually feels like) exceed 105 degrees for several hours.

We’ll be close to a ‘feels like’ of 105 this afternoon. Added cloud cover and more numerous afternoon storms will likely keep temperatures a few degrees cooler Sunday as compared to Saturday, with highs still in the low 90s. The humidity won’t be letting up though. That’s why the National Weather Service will continue the heat advisory.

The combination of heat and humidity will lead to an increased risk for heat related illnesses, including heat stroke and dehydration for those outside or without air conditioning. Additionally, car interiors will reach lethal temperatures within a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the evening period. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Absolutely do not leave children or pets unattended in vehicles!

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, CALL 911.