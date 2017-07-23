Heat advisory continues through Sunday evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville continues a heat advisory for north Alabama and southern Tennessee through 7 p.m. Sunday.

A heat advisory is issued when the heat index is expected to be between 105 and 110 degrees for several hours.

The combination of heat and humidity will lead to an increased risk for heat related illnesses, including heat stroke and dehydration for those outside or without air conditioning. Additionally, car interiors will reach lethal temperatures within a matter of minutes.

An area of high pressure continues to produce a dome of heat and humidity across the region. The combination of this heat and humidity will create some dangerously high temperatures and heat index values across much of the Tennessee Valley today. Daytime highs will climb into the low to mid 90s, with heat indices peaking between 105 to 109 degrees once again during the afternoon. Given the very humid air mass, heat index values over 100 degrees may develop by late morning and could last well into the evening.

By Monday, a slightly cooler air mass should provide some limited relief from oppressive heat and alleviate the need for another Heat Advisory.

34.730369 -86.586104