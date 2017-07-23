Firefighters revive unresponsive dog using pet oxygen mask

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. – A California dog got a new leash on life after being pulled from a burning house and revived by firefighters.

Jack was unresponsive after firefighters pulled him out of the Bakersfield home. They used a special animal mask to deliver oxygen to him.

After a few harrowing moments, Jack awakened and became responsive. Officials say the dog did suffer respiratory injuries, but received additional oxygen therapy and is doing well.

Later on, Jack received a special visitor, the firefighter who saved him.