Decatur Police make arrest in connection to murder at Quality Inn

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Tiara Alexandra Cole.

Officers responded to the Quality Inn on Jameson Dr. around noon on July 22, when someone reported that a woman was dead.

Investigators worked leads through the night from the scene in Decatur to Norcross, Georgia.

Police arrested and charged Carey L. Davis with murder.

Investigators learned that both the victim and the suspect are from the Atlanta area.

Bond has been set for Davis at $250,000.