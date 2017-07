HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Bush’s Brothers & Co. has announced a voluntary recall of three different brands of its baked beans.

The list of recalled products and their UPC codes can be found here.

The varieties include the 28 oz. cans of Bush’s Best Brown Sugar and Hickory, Country Style, and Original brands of baked beans.

The products are being recalled due to reports of faulty side seams on cans. No injuries or illnesses from the product have been reported.