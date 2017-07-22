Thieves steal Grissom High School Band trailer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The more than 200 member Grissom High School Band is scrambling to find a trailer to travel with for football season.

The band director says thieves took theirs, and they don't have the money to get "We came in the day to move all of our equipment and the trailer was gone," said Bill Connell, Grissom Band Director.

The 16 foot trailer was stolen on the night of July 5 or early morning hours of July 6. It was locked up next to the band hall loading dock at the old Grissom High school on Bailey Cove Road.

"We use that for all of our big percussion equipment that the children stand and play xylophones, and marimbas. It's keyboard instruments. It's like a giant piano that's on a rack that they play," said Connell.

It's critical that the band have a trailer. They not only need it for football season, but also competitions.

"We are going to have to find other means of moving that trailer either purchasing another one, which we don't have money to do now. Hopefully we will have some people that will help us financially, so we can get a trailer whether it be used or new," said Connell.

The band director said he can't believe someone would steal from a high school band.

​If you have any information about the stolen trailer, contact Huntsville Police Department.