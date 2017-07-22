× Pedestrian struck by vehicle while looking at yard sale items

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating after a truck accidentally backed over a woman at a yard sale at A Perfect Start Learning Center II, a daycare center that is set to open soon on Bob Wallace Ave.

Police tell our crew on the scene that a woman was looking through a rack of clothing, when the vehicle backed up and struck her.

The woman was transported to the hospital by HEMSI. At this time, her condition is unknown.

