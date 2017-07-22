× Muscle Shoals Police confirm one fatality in crash involving motorcycle

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Muscle Shoals Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, at the intersection of Woodward Ave. and 6th St.

Authorities say that 31-year-old Charles Cook was operating a motorcycle traveling south on Woodward Ave. when an SUV travelling north on Woodward Ave. entered the left turn lane and turned West onto 6th in front of the motorcycle.

Muscle Shoals Police Chief, Clint Reck confirmed that Charles Cook was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police say that surveillance video obtained from a nearby business shows that the motorcycle had a green light.

The crash remains under investigation.