Authorities believe Alabama man fatally struck by lightning

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Officials in an Alabama county say they believe a direct lightning strike killed a man.

Authorities later identified the man as Toby Burrow of Valley, Ala.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris tells Al.com that the 34-year-old Burrow and four other people were on a boat on Lake Harding when they were surprised by a storm on Friday evening.

Harris says they were trying to get to land when Burrow was hit and the boat also stopped operating.

Two people on the boat got into the water and pushed it to shore while the others performed CPR on Burrow.

Authorities, though, reported that he showed no signs of life when they arrived. Burrow was pronounced dead at a hospital Friday night. His death is still under investigation.