× 22 Won’t Do is reaching out to struggling veterans, wants them to know they have their back

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On average, 22 times a day, one time every 65 minutes, a veteran commits suicide. But, for one group here in Huntsville, 22 Won’t Do.

The 22 Won’t Do event brings people together to do the 22 push-up challenge to raise awareness for the 22 veterans who take their own life every day.

“We’re getting as many people together all at once to do 22 push ups, or do a plank, or whatever you can do to come out and support these guys,” said Kiley Kinzer-Henry, event organizer.

Kinzer-Henry said veteran suicide is not something that’s really talked about, which is exactly why they do this event.

“We have groups down here today that work with our veterans to let them know that there are people to talk to. They will talk to you, there are citizens out here that will talk to you that have been through it,” she said.

Kinzer-Henry said it’s an issue that affects more people in some way or another than you might realize.

“It’s important because we are a military town. There are so many resources here that people just don’t know about, and that’s why we do this. We bring them here so people can see what we’ve got,” she explained.

She said if 22 Won’t Do helps even one person, then they’ve done their job.

“I have two known cases that we helped last year that came down here and saw this, and it changed who they were. I changed their mind. They saw that they had friends to reach out to and that’s a big deal, that’s what we want to do,” said Kinzer-Henry.

She, and the rest of the community who participates in the event, want those veterans to know “We’re here for you, we’ve got your back.”

If you weren’t able to make it out today, you’ll have another chance next year. You can mark your calendars for September 22, 2018 for the next 22 Won’t Do event.

Proceeds from today will go toward the local chapters of the Bearded Warriors, The American Society for Suicide Prevention, and the Combat Medic Statue that is being placed at the Veteran’s Memorial later this year.