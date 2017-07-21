WATCH LIVE: What you need to know about the latest drug trends

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The world of drugs is real, and you’d often be surprised about where and how drugs are circulating.

Partnership for a Drug Free Community is holding a community-wide town hall meeting to inform the public about the latest drug trends.

Members of Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Leaders and a panel of influential, local leaders will talk about the dramatic rise of deaths due to opiate use, the use of prescription and recreational drugs, and how advocates are making a difference.

Location: Redstone Federal Credit Union Atrium, 220 Wynn Dr., Huntsville

Time: 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Cost: Free to attend!

Who Should Attend: General Public, (including teens and parents)

Panelists:

Mayor Tommy Battle; Chief Mark McMurray and CPT Jeffery Rice, Huntsville Police Department; SGT Eddie Houk, STAC Team; Karren Crowson, Pharmacist; Teresa TaylorDuncan, Madison Police Department; CPT Mike Salomonsky, Madison County Sheriff’s Department; Tyler Berryhill, Madison County Coroner; Telly Lanier, Wellstone Behavioral Health; Don Webster, COO HEMSI, Today’s Youth – Tomorrow’s Leaders (TYTL) Members

For further information, contact Partnership for a Drug Free Community at (256)539-7339 or email: partnership01@comcast.net