W.C. Handy Music Festival kicking off this weekend

FLORENCE, Ala. – Music will begin filling the air across northwest Alabama this evening.

A parade will kick-off the annual W.C. Handy Music Festival in downtown Florence Friday night.

Almost everywhere you go in northwest Alabama over the coming days, you will likely hear music playing. From the lawns of municipal buildings to libraries musicians will be playing their hearts out; all for the “Father of the Blues”.

“This is going to be the largest amount of events taking place since the event began in 1982,” stated Alison Stanfield with Florence-Lauderdale Tourism. “We have got well over 300-events.”

This festival marks 35-years W.C. Handy has been honored. He grew-up in a small log cabin in Florence. The music festival in his honor continues to evolve.

“Being able to go along with the trends; what people want and I think that is one reason why this event has been so successful,” Stanfield said.

And Stanfield said they do their best to preserve Handy’s music heritage. The “Father of the Blues” touched an international audience. It’s also important for them to remain family friendly.

“Just get out and enjoy the event,” stated Stanfield. “Take your kids, that’s another great way this event continues on.”

Organizers said to make sure and keep plenty of water on hand to help battle the hot temperatures.

To view the latest W.C. Handy Music Festival schedule, follow this link to the official festival website or download the VisitFlorenceAL app on your Apple or Android device.