THIS WEEKEND: ‘Science of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ exhibit debuts at US Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Music and science...you might be surprised at how crucial they are to each other. The ‘Science of Rock 'n' Roll’ exhibit at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center is here starting this weekend to show you how it all makes sense.

“This is not your typical put your hands behind your back and look through glass exhibition, this is not a come see, this is a come do exhibition," said Bryan Reinblatt, Managing Director of the exhibit.

The exhibit begins with a walk through music history, decade by decade, visually and musically telling the story of how we got to where we are today. And once you enter the main floor is when music and science merge in a way you’ll be able to truly experience for yourself.

“We’ve got reactables where you can create your own song, using little tokens on a projection screen," Reinblatt demonstrated. "We’ve got a mixing board where you can make your own version of David Bowie's "Space Oddity," play real guitars, play real drums, and have a whole bunch of fun learning about rock 'n' roll.”

The composition of music is math, and the production of music is science. It may sound bizarre, but this exhibit *plays* it all out for you.

“Ultimately human being' passion for music is what drives this creative source and as new technology develops musicians pick it up, repurpose it, and they create new sounds, new ways of recording, new ways of distributing, and that’s the story we try to tell at the Science of Rock 'n' Roll exhibition.”

And maybe you’ll be able to live a little bit of your rock 'n' roll dream, as well!

The exhibit opens at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on Sunday, July 23, and will be there through Labor Day.