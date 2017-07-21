Priceville officer involved in fatal shooting of 15-year-old in police pursuit identified

PRICEVILLE, Ala. – We now know the name of the Priceville Police officer who pursued a suspect who had stolen a vehicle, and ultimately shot and killed a 15 year old boy.

The Priceville Police Department has released the identity of the officer as Patrolman Bryan Smith. The Priceville Police Department says Smith is a 10-year law enforcement veteran.

According to ALEA, the pursuit ended with an officer fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy who was driving the vehicle after he reportedly backed the vehicle into the officer in an attempt to crush him on Governors House Drive. The Priceville Police Department claims the officer’s life was in danger, which warranted the officer’s actions.

In a phone conversation with WHNT News 19, Sgt. Rick Williams says Smith was treated and released from Decatur-Morgan Hospital on the same day as the incident.

Williams tells us Smith returned to work Monday, and is back on patrol.

WHNT News 19 has independently confirmed the name of the 15 year old boy as Gabriel Sage Barnes, of Madisonville, Tennessee. He was a ward of the state of Tennessee and was living in a foster home when he ran away a few days before the chase and shooting.

According to Priceville Police, Officer Smith’s identity was not released immediately in order to give him time to recover.

ALEA is still investigating this case and they will provide more information when it is made available.