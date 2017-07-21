Parkway Place Mall gears up for Tax Free Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - According to the National Retail Federation, back to school shoppers will spend $83.6 billion on college and grade school expenses in 2017.

That number is 10 percent increase compared to $75.8 billion in 2016.

​"All of our stores are staffed to the brim. They called their extra employees and everyone is working their 8 hour shifts to make sure that they have all of the customers taken care of," said Parkway Place Mall marketing director, Molly Mitchell.

Parkway Place Mall expects more customers this weekend compared to past years .

"Normally tax free comes in after school has already started here in north Alabama. So, it's going to be different to see how the sales are kind of reflected before school actually starts versus after this year," said Mitchell.

The mall is bringing in extra security to keep shoppers and employees safe.

"Tax free weekend is one of those times that it's almost treated like a holiday here at the mall. We are going to see revved up traffic, we're going to see more sales," explained Mitchell.

If you plan to shop this give yourself some extra time.

"We ask that people bring their patience with them because you are going to waiting in lines to check out the parking lot is going to be full," said Mitchell.