PAR Pharmaceutical shutting down Huntsville facility, giving employees details tomorrow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Employees with PAR Pharmaceutical learned from company officials on Friday morning they are shutting down the facility in Huntsville and firing multiple people on Friday. The news came during an all-company teleconference around 7:30 a.m.

Employees, who want to remain anonymous, said the company told them they will receive packages on Saturday with more details. The company will gradually shut down operations in the Rocket City over the next 18 months.

In documents published in May 2016 on parent company Endo’s website, the restructuring plan was announced to affect facilities in Charlotte, N.C., and Huntsville.

“This restructuring is expected to result in approximately $60 million in net run rate cost savings in 2017 and is expected to result in the closure of the Company’s facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a workforce reduction at its facility in Huntsville, Alabama.”

That plan did include eliminating a total of 750 positions from the Huntsville and Charlotte facilities. The cuts were announced to be completed by the end of the third quarter in 2017.

The Huntsville facility on Moores Mill Road was previously known as Vintage Pharmaceuticals and Qualitest.