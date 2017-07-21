× Youth counselor accused of having sex with students

Madison, Ala. – Madison Police have charged 28-year-old Amanda Williams of Huntsville with two counts of a School Employee Engaging in Sex with a Student Under 19 Years of Age.

Williams is a counselor at Sequel TSI and Three springs, facilities providing residential treatment to males assigned to the programs by the state.

Madison Police and Alabama DHR investigated allegations of the counselor engaging in sex acts with two male students at Sequel TSI. Williams was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Due to the age of the victims, no further information on them can be given at this time. Williams is considered innocent until proven guilty.