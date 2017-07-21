× July running above average for northern Alabama

Afternoon temperatures reached the upper 90s once again Friday afternoon (July 21), with Huntsville clocking a high of 97 degrees; the Shoals just skirted the century mark with a high of 99 degrees.

Friday’s high marks three straight days of 95+ degree heat in Huntsville. The streak is longer in the Shoals: five straight days of 95+ degree heat! Muscle Shoals has also experienced 20 out of 21 days this July in which temperatures were 90+ degrees — the only outlier occurred on July 2, when temperatures failed to climb past 87 degrees.

Climate data available from the National Weather Service shows that the average temperature in July is 81.9 degrees for the city of Huntsville, which takes into account both daytime highs as well as morning lows. So far for July 2017, Huntsville is running about 1.4 degrees above average. The highest temperature (98 degrees) occurred on July 19 and 20.

A similar picture is unfolding in the Shoals, which has an average temperature of 82 degrees for the month of July. So far, July 2017 is running about 1.8 degrees warmer than average. The highest temperature (99 degrees) occurred on July 21.