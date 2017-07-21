ICYMI: Tax-free diapers and a green puppy!

Here are some of the week’s most notable stories, on-air and online, in case you missed it!

Diapers, tax-free!

The Alabama Retail Association has an important message for families: Diapers are considered apparel items. That means they are included in this weekend’s Tax-Free Holiday for school supplies.

Tax-free purchases during the holiday include clothing (including diapers) priced at $100 or less. So don’t forget to stock up, and maybe set some aside for our upcoming Diaper Drive in October.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kisses can kill

Babies are among society's most vulnerable, and we got a horrifying reminder of that this week, when a newlywed couple's daughter died suddenly.

Mariana was born a health baby girl. Six days later, her parents left their wedding early to take her to a hospital, when she stopped eating and couldn’t wake up.

Doctors told Nicole Sifrit and her husband, Shane, that Mariana had contracted Meningitis HSV1; likely from someone with a cold sore who touched Mariana, who then touched her mouth.

“Our princess Mariana Reese Sifrit gained her angel wings at 8:41 am this morning in her daddy’s arms and her mommy right beside her,” Nicole Sifrit posted on her Facebook page Tuesday morning. “In her 18 days of life she made a huge impact on the world and we hope with Mariana’s Story we save numerous newborns life.”

One lucky pup

Dog owner Louise Sutherland, from Scotland, got the surprise of her life when her golden retriever gave birth to a green puppy. Seriously. Here are the social media posts to prove it...

This dog in Scotland just gave birth to a green puppy. Seriously. https://t.co/FK4fT5RnNV pic.twitter.com/kGUBKeqaxu — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) July 18, 2017

Meet Forest, the green puppy born to a golden retriever https://t.co/lhcDcIueQ5 pic.twitter.com/qtEn4cEtp1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 15, 2017

Veterinarians believe that the green fur is caused by an exposure to biliverdin—a green bile pigment found in the placenta. Sutherland tells media that the pup's fur has already started fading. But, this little guy will always have a reminder of his rare birth. His name is Forest.

Never too old

The engagement photos of Murphy Wilson and Lucinda Myers have been viewed, liked and shared all around the world. After going viral through social media, WHNT News 19 took action to find the couple and share their story. The lovebirds say they're excited to to tell the world: Prayer works! Finding love can also take time and, even if you lose it, you can find it again.

Click here to watch the sweetest story ever...