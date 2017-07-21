Huntsville Madison County Chamber Offers Assistance to PAR Pharmaceutical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Hundreds of people learned on Friday that they either no longer have a job or will be losing theirs in the near future at PAR Pharmaceutical in Huntsville.

ENDO announced the closure and said it will happen in phases. The Huntsville Madison County Chamber is currently working with Par. "The chamber met with representatives from Par this morning to learn more about their situation and we are committed to working with them to make sure all of their employees find other employment in Huntsville Madison County," Economic Development Senior Vice President Lucia Cape said.

Several Par employees tell WHNT News 19 they didn't see the layoffs coming, but The Huntsville Madison County Chamber said it's committed to helping those now without a future at the company. "We`ve worked with other companies in the past when they had to layoff people and we`ve been able to help local employers take advantage of that," Cape explained.

She said Par told the Chamber its decision to close was a market-based decision. She said many of the Par employees are engineers and chemist and offer a great set of skills. "These employees should be considered very valuable in this local economy considering our unemployment rates right now and considering are growth," Cape said.