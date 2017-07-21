Huntsville Community Chorus Association Presents “Into the Woods”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Careful what you wish for..." In Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's fairy-tale inspired musical, the characters venture Into the Woods to make their wishes come true, and find much more than they bargained for! The baker and his wife wish for a child, Cinderella wishes to go to the festival, and Jack wishes for a cow that will give milk. A witch, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and the princes in agony will be there, along with the songs and stories you love in this modern classic. See the show, be entertained by wonderful local performers, and find out what happens after "happily ever after"!

Tickets: