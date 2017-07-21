Heat advisory extended through Saturday evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Weather Service will continue the ongoing heat advisory through 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

A heat advisory is issued when heat index values (what it actually feels like) exceed 105 degrees for several hours.

Highs will reach the middle 90s Saturday afternoon, but the added humidity will make it feel about 10 degrees hotter. The higher relative humidity will produce heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Parts of at least a dozen states had some kind of heat advisory or warning in place Friday afternoon.

The combination of heat and humidity will lead to an increased risk for heat related illnesses, including heat stroke and dehydration for those outside or without air conditioning. Additionally, car interiors will reach lethal temperatures within a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the evening period. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Absolutely do not leave children or pets unattended in vehicles!

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, CALL 911.