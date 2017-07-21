Doctors warn parents of extreme heat threats to children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - North Alabama is experiencing some scorching temperatures today and there are more coming this weekend. Hot or not, kids will be outside playing.

So, what do parents need to know to keep their kids safe?

In the Pediatric ER at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children, doctors are warning parents.

"We get the kids who come in that are dizzy, have passed out, even to the point of fatigue and blurred vision sometimes when it gets very hot outside," said Pediatric ER Physician, Teresa Lynch.

Dr. Lynch says there are a few easy steps to take on really hot days, that sometimes we don't think of.

"Anyone outside when the heat index is over 90 degrees needs to have a free access to water," said Lynch.

For children playing sports outside, doctors recommend parents make sure water breaks, every 10 to 15 minutes, are enforced.

If someone is experiencing heat exhaustion, Dr. Lynch says there are a couple of signs.

"A lot of times the face will turn bright red, sometimes the limbs, arms and legs will too...and sometimes, the kids even get to the point where they stop sweating and that's the dangerous point," said Lynch.

Between ten in the morning and four in the afternoon are the hottest parts of the day. Doctors suggest working or playing outside in the early morning or evening.