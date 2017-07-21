× Homeowner injured in early-morning house fire in Decatur, Busbey Road currently blocked

DECATUR, Ala. – Firefighters with Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to a home on Busbey Road around 3:30 this morning for a house fire. The homeowner says a fire that started in a chair spread quickly through the home.

The homeowner tells WHNT News 19 she smelled smoke, so went upstairs to tell her husband. They got out of the house, but the husband was burned in the process. He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment, but has since been taken to Vanderbilt for treatment.

Firefighters are still on the scene putting out hot spots. Busbey Road will remain blocked while firefighters are on the scene.

The home is a total loss.

Investigators are headed to the scene to determine what started the fire.