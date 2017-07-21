× Decatur 3-star linebacker commits to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- Auburn landed its second commitment of the day Friday in Decatur linebacker Josh Marsh.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Marsh led the state in tackles last season with 206 – the ninth-highest total in state history.

Marsh earned his offer Friday and announced his commitment. Auburn held a prospect camp on Friday and issued several offers, including to 2020 Hewitt-Trussville receiver Dazalin Worsham and 2020 Jackson-Olin linebacker Quanderrius Robinson.

