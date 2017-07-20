TVA says Electricity Demand on the rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- With an average temperature of about 95 degrees across the Tennessee Valley for the next few days, folks are running the A/C at full blast to beat the heat. TVA, the largest public utility in the United States, said it is ready for record high electricity demand.

“We can expect to see electricity demand peak on Thursday and Friday at about 30,000 Megawatts,” TVA manager of Resource Operations and Analysis Patrick Walshe said. Walshe’s team is in charge of monitoring the weather 24/7 and predicting electricity demand.

TVA said knowing the exact temperature and getting the forecast right is critical because every degree adds or subtracts about 300 Megawatt, which is enough energy to power about 170,000 homes.

According to Walshe, the last time TVA saw a load this high was back in the summer of 2012 where it was peaking was at 31,000 Megawatts.

“While we expect to be about 18% above the summer average electrical load this week, there’s plenty of power to keep us cool.” Walshe said. Walshe said With TVA’s diverse energy portfolio the utility can switch between generating sources to keep costs as low as possible.

WHNT News 19 reached out to Huntsville Utilities to see if they've seen any spike. One spokesman Gary Whitley said they've haven't.

So with a hot summer this means the air conditioner will continue to run, which may cause your bill to rise.

TVA has some money saving advice for you to help with the extra cost.