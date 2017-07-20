Triana residents are “fired up” about Huntsville Police’s new gun range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRIANA, Ala. (WHNT) - Next week, the Huntsville Police Department will officially cut the ribbon on their new outdoor shooting range in Triana. But the facility has already been in use for months, much to the disappointment of those who live nearby.

It's a different kind of heat that's keeping Joe Fletcher off his front porch.

“Very much disappointed," says Joe Fletcher, a longtime Triana resident.

It's a far cry from the quiet country living he's grown accustomed to for the last 34 years.

"Just have to live with it I guess," he says.

Neighbors say their issue has nothing to do with the officers themselves, it’s the noise - they say it’s like having a war zone within their own front yard.

“It’s awful," says Meochia Cowan.

She lives just one tenth of a mile from the new police gun range.

“I got off work early today and decided to come home and pray and lay down, and it’s just constantly noise," says Cowan.

She says the constant barrage of bullets has ruined just about everything she tries to do.

“Nothing, TV, music, nothing," she says.

A spokesman for the Huntsville Police Department says they're dong everything they can to work with the Triana community, even using Huntsville's Natural Resources department to do some sound studies.

Joe has a few ideas of his own.

“House it in, put a top on it, put it inside build a shed around it, put walls around it, I think that would help a lot,” says Fletcher.

Lt. Stacy Bates says they're also limiting the hours of the range's use to just 8 am- 5pm. But that's really only helpful to those with day jobs.

“It’s not really gonna help that much because a lot of people in this neighborhood are retired people, senior citizens, so they’re home all the time," he says.

Both Joe and Meochia aren't confident there will be a cease fire anytime soon.

"This is the new normal, what can we do?" says Cowan.

Consider her suggestion to Huntsville Police isn't likely an option.

"No, just move," she jokes.

The spokesman for Huntsville Police adds, they won't be using the range every day - only a couple days per week, so they can get their in-service sessions done for the year.

Chief McMurray also attended the Triana Town Council meeting last week, to help ease some of the concerns of the residents.