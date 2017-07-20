Three charged in Morgan County burglary, one being sought for arrest

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Four teenagers have been charged in connection to a home invasion-type burglary.

Of the four, one is an adult, two are juveniles being charged as adults, and one is a juvenile arrest, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

On Monday, July 10 at around 3:30 p.m., three masked males forcibly entered a home located on Norris Mill Road in the Hartselle area.

The home was occupied by a lone mother of two whose children were not present. One of the males, armed with a handgun, forced the woman to the floor while the other two swept the house. The young males took a video game system and some games then fled the house.

The woman managed to photograph the vehicle’s license plate and called 911. Deputies and investigators responded quickly, but did not find the suspects immediately after the incident.

On July 13th, Hartselle PD and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect’s vehicle and located the driver, Jared Austin Cooper, 19, of Danville.

Cooper was arrested and charged with Burglary in the 1st Degree, and the investigation revealed the identity of two others as Lauren Casey Stafford, 16, of Hartselle, charged with Burglary in the 1st Degree. The third suspect has been charged as a juvenile and no information on that person will be released to the public.

A fourth suspect, Brandon Michael Prince, 17, is being sought on an active warrant for Burglary in the 1st Degree.