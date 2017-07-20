× Suspect needs identifying in Florence theft case

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police need help tracking down a theft suspect. The man was seen on surveillance filling up his shopping cart, but he didn’t quite make it out of the store.

Florence police said the suspect was seen wearing a red t-shirt and camouflage Alabama hat. According to investigators, he tried stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise.

The incident took place on July 5 at Walmart on Hough Road. As he was trying to leave, the greeter asked for a receipt and the man ran away.

According to investigators, the crime is still theft because he went past the cashiers. Hopefully these pictures will shed some light on who the man is.

Florence police also have two high profile suspects they need help finding.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Dezmon Robertson. He is wanted in connection with a robbery earlier this week.

Florence police also need help locating 29-year-old Kentrell LeShore. He has an arrest warrant for attempted murder. Police say he was involved in a shooting.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line now with your anonymous information. The tip line phone number is (256)386-8685.

Tips can also be texted to 274637, simply send your information in the message. If texting, please specify which case you are informing operators about.

The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for all information which leads to an arrest.