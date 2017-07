Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rocket Chef Culinary Competition is back this year for the 4th year in a row. Proceeds from the event go to the Food Bank of North Alabama. Mark your calendars!

The competition will take place on Monday, August 7th at the Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center. The tasting Reception starts at 5:30 PM and the show starts at 7:00 PM.

Tickets include food, beer, wine and whiskey samples.