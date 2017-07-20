× Police: 50 percent of toddler’s body burned by hot water

PRICHARD, Ala. (AP) — Police say 50 percent of a 1-year-old child’s body was burned by hot water in an Alabama home.

Prichard police detective Sgt. Robert Martin tells AL.com the child was at home with his family when the incident happened on Wednesday between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Police are investigating how the child was burned, but Martin says he believes the incident was accidental and no charges are pending.

Martin says the child was in the kitchen with an older sister when a container of hot water fell on the toddler.

Martin says the child was flown to USA Medical Hospital in Mobile and will be transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. The sibling was taken to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital with less severe burns on her hand and foot.