Ole Miss head football coach Hugh Freeze resigns effective immediately

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi coach Hugh Freeze has resigned after five seasons, bringing a stunning end to a once-promising tenure.

The school confirmed Freeze’s resignation in a release Thursday night. Assistant Matt Luke has been named the interim coach.

The Rebels had a quick rise under Freeze, recruiting at a high level and reaching an apex with a Sugar Bowl victory over Oklahoma State following the 2015 season.

But an NCAA investigation into the program alleging 21 charges of academic, booster, and recruiting misconduct has overshadowed much of that success, especially over the past year. The school has already self-imposed several penalties, including a one-year postseason ban for the upcoming season.

Freeze, who was making more than $5 million per year, had a 39-25 record over five seasons, including a 19-21 mark in the Southeastern Conference. ​