× O.J. Simpson granted parole

LOVELOCK, Nev. – A Nevada parole board has granted O.J. Simpson parole.

“You are low risk to re-offend on our guidelines,” parole board member Tony Corda said. Simpson was sentenced in 2008 to up to 33 years in prison for kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. He could be released as early as October.

JUST IN: O.J. Simpson granted parole after serving nearly nine years of his 33-year sentence https://t.co/Okz2bxbVVN pic.twitter.com/NdfzGiYPCn — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 20, 2017

The decision followed deliberations from a group a four commissioners who questioned Simpson by videoconference.

Earlier the board heard testimony from Simpson, his daughter and the victim in the armed robbery that put Simpson in prison for nearly nine years.