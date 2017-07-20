O.J. Simpson granted parole

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: O.J. Simpson watches his former defense attorney Yale Galanter testify during an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court on May 17, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson, who is currently serving a nine-to-33-year sentence in state prison as a result of his October 2008 conviction for armed robbery and kidnapping charges, is using a writ of habeas corpus to seek a new trial, claiming he had such bad representation that his conviction should be reversed. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LOVELOCK, Nev. – A Nevada parole board has granted O.J. Simpson parole.
“You are low risk to re-offend on our guidelines,” parole board member Tony Corda said. Simpson was sentenced in 2008 to up to 33 years in prison for kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. He could be released as early as October.
The decision followed deliberations from a group a four commissioners who questioned Simpson by videoconference.
Earlier the board heard testimony from Simpson, his daughter and the victim in the armed robbery that put Simpson in prison for nearly nine years.