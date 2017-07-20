New Colonel to command the U.S. Army 2nd Recruiting Brigade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colonel Patrick Michaelis says his next career move is bittersweet.

"The army has assigned me to the Pentagon where I'll work with senior leaders in the Pentagon in shaping the Army of the future," he said.

"We've really come to love the Huntsville area and Redstone Arsenal. So it is a big change, but change is a big part of what we do as members of the professions of arms, especially when it comes to where we live."

For two years, Colonel Michaelis commanded the U.S. Army second recruiting brigade.

The brigade is responsible for the recruiting operations of eight southeastern states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"Colonel Olin understands the complexities associated with recruiting in the southeastern United States because he's come from this environment himself," he said.

"I spent two years as a recruiting battalion commander, and found it to be probably the most professionally and personally rewarding job that I've had in 20 years in the Army. So coming back here, is like coming home. It's exactly where we wanted to be," Michaelis said.

As a former recruiting battalion commander in Montgomery, Colonel Mark Olin says he is ready to take on the challenges as the commander of the second recruiting brigade.

"I think when a soldier spends an amount of time in the Army and realizes the value of service. When you recruit, you extend those types of opportunities and the goodness in service to other people and there's a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction that you get from knowing that you presented an opportunity and really changed someones life for the better," Olin said.