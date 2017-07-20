× Judge sets bond for Huntsville terrorism suspect at $250,000

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Madison County judge has set a $250,000 cash-only bond for a Huntsville terrorism suspect, ending weeks of speculation of how the state would handle the case of Aziz Sayyed.

Sayyed has been in jail without bond since his June 15 arrest on a support for terrorism charge. It is a Class C felony that normally carries a bond range between $2,500 and $30,000.

Madison County District Judge Schuyler Richardson’s order rejected the prosecution’s call for no bond for Sayyed, but he set it at an even higher rate than the prosecution’s alternative suggestion of a $150,000 cash bond.

Prosecutors say Sayyed, 22, is a danger to the community. He was arrested after a months-long FBI investigation. The Huntsville Police Department reported Sayyed had purchased materials to make an explosive device. The FBI used informants with recording devices to build the case against Sayyed.

Sayyed’s attorney Bruce Gardner had argued for weeks that Sayyed was eligible for bond. He indicated Tuesday after a court hearing that Sayyed, a U.S. citizen who’d attended Calhoun Community College, was unlikely to be able to meet a high bond payment.