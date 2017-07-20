× Huntsville pharmaceutical company expected to begin restructuring, employees told to not show up for shift

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We are hearing from viewers that employees at PAR Pharmaceuticals in Huntsville are expecting layoffs. WHNT News 19 has confirmed that all employees, starting with third shift Thursday night, are being told not to report to work. They have also been directed to call into a mandatory teleconference Friday morning.

Par Pharmaceuticals has not given an official confirmation of the layoffs, but a restructuring plan has been in the works for more than a year.

In documents published in May 2016 on parent company Endo’s website, the restructuring plan was announced to affect facilities in Charlotte, N.C., and Huntsville.

“This restructuring is expected to result in approximately $60 million in net run rate cost savings in 2017 and is expected to result in the closure of the Company’s facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a workforce reduction at its facility in Huntsville, Alabama.”

That plan did include eliminating a total of 750 positions from the Huntsville and Charlotte facilities. The cuts were announced to be completed by the end of the third quarter in 2017.

The Huntsville facility on Moores Mill Road was previously known as Vintage Pharmaceuticals and Qualitest.