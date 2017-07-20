Heat Advisory Today – Feeling Like 105°

We hit 98° in Huntsville and the Shoals on Wednesday. It will be just as hot across the Tennessee Valley with a heat advisory in effect.
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
409 AM CDT Thu Jul 20 2017
…Dangerous Heat Expected Across Portions of the Tennessee
Valley This Afternoon…
A strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will produce a dome
of heat and humidity across the region today. The combination of
this heat and humidity will produce some dangerously high
temperatures and heat index values across much of Northwest
Alabama this afternoon and evening. Heat index values will remain
above 100 degrees for several hours, and potentially peak at or
above 105 degrees for a few hours in the afternoon. Another Heat
Advisory may be needed on Friday for a larger portion of the
region.
Counties: Laurderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, & Limestone
Cities: Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, and Athens.
409 AM CDT Thu Jul 20 2017
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Heat
Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this
evening.
* TEMPERATURE…Temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s
will combine with high humidity to produce heat index values at
or above 105 degrees.
* IMPACTS…The combination of heat and humidity will lead to an
increased risk for heat related illnesses, including heat stroke
and dehydration for those outside or without air conditioning.
Additionally, car interiors will reach lethal temperatures
within a matter of minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water. Check up on relatives and neighbors.
Absolutely do not leave children or pets unattended in vehicles!
To reduce risk during outdoor work the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency, CALL 911.