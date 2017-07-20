Heat Advisory Today – Feeling Like 105°

We hit 98° in Huntsville and the Shoals on Wednesday. It will be just as hot across the Tennessee Valley with a heat advisory in effect.

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

409 AM CDT Thu Jul 20 2017

…Dangerous Heat Expected Across Portions of the Tennessee

Valley This Afternoon…

A strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will produce a dome

of heat and humidity across the region today. The combination of

this heat and humidity will produce some dangerously high

temperatures and heat index values across much of Northwest

Alabama this afternoon and evening. Heat index values will remain

above 100 degrees for several hours, and potentially peak at or

above 105 degrees for a few hours in the afternoon. Another Heat

Advisory may be needed on Friday for a larger portion of the

region.

Counties: Laurderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, & Limestone

Cities: Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, and Athens.

409 AM CDT Thu Jul 20 2017

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Heat

Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this

evening.

* TEMPERATURE…Temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s

will combine with high humidity to produce heat index values at

or above 105 degrees.

* IMPACTS…The combination of heat and humidity will lead to an

increased risk for heat related illnesses, including heat stroke

and dehydration for those outside or without air conditioning.

Additionally, car interiors will reach lethal temperatures

within a matter of minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible

and drink plenty of water. Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Absolutely do not leave children or pets unattended in vehicles!

To reduce risk during outdoor work the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency, CALL 911.